Metarun Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120,647.21 (MRUN)

Metarun (MRUN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Metarun has a market capitalization of $120,647.21 and approximately $45,362.00 worth of Metarun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metarun has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metarun token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metarun

Metarun’s total supply is 312,658,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,585,877 tokens. Metarun’s official website is www.metarun.game. Metarun’s official Twitter account is @metarungame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metarun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarun (MRUN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarun has a current supply of 312,658,905.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarun is 0.0044078 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,591.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metarun.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metarun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metarun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

