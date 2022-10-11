Metastocks (MTSKS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,034.00

Metastocks (MTSKS) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Metastocks has traded down 46.5% against the dollar. One Metastocks token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metastocks has a total market cap of $25,547.84 and $12,034.00 worth of Metastocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metastocks Profile

Metastocks was first traded on August 14th, 2022. Metastocks’ total supply is 4,300,000 tokens. Metastocks’ official Twitter account is @metastocks_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metastocks is metastock.tech.

Buying and Selling Metastocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Metastocks (MTSKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metastocks has a current supply of 4,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metastocks is 0.00598359 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,435.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metastock.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metastocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metastocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metastocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

