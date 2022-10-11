Metaverse lab (MVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.00

Metaverse lab (MVP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Metaverse lab has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse lab token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse lab has a market cap of $33.99 and $32.00 worth of Metaverse lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse lab Profile

Metaverse lab was first traded on February 9th, 2022. The official website for Metaverse lab is www.metaverse-lab.net. Metaverse lab’s official Twitter account is @labmetaverse?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse lab (MVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse lab has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metaverse lab is 0.00025285 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.metaverse-lab.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.