Metaxy Price Down 53.7% Over Last 7 Days (MXY)

Metaxy (MXY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Metaxy has a total market capitalization of $5,123.53 and $66,011.00 worth of Metaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaxy has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One Metaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaxy Token Profile

Metaxy launched on December 21st, 2021. Metaxy’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Metaxy’s official Twitter account is @metaxymxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaxy’s official website is www.metaxy.game. Metaxy’s official message board is medium.com/@metaxy.

Metaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaxy (MXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaxy has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaxy is 0.00017002 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaxy.game/.”

