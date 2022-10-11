MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is SWS Partners’ 9th Largest Position

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

