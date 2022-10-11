MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 1.9%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.05 and last traded at $107.05. 746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 184,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.