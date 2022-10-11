Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.64. 1,777,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,462. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

