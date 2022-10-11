Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.64. 1,777,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,462. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

