MicroPets (PETS) Price Down 3.7% This Week

MicroPets (PETS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, MicroPets has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroPets token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroPets has a market cap of $418,552.27 and approximately $8,509.00 worth of MicroPets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroPets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MicroPets Profile

MicroPets was first traded on October 28th, 2021. MicroPets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,007,120,231,351 tokens. MicroPets’ official message board is coinmarketcap.com/cryptown/profile/micropets?guid=18676539&type=articles. The official website for MicroPets is micropets.io. MicroPets’ official Twitter account is @micropetsbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroPets is https://reddit.com/r/micropetsbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroPets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroPets (PETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroPets has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 5,007,120,231,351.257 in circulation. The last known price of MicroPets is 0.00000008 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,023.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://micropets.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroPets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroPets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroPets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroPets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.