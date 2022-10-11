Midas Miner Price Down 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (MMI)

Midas Miner (MMI) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Midas Miner has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. One Midas Miner token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas Miner has a total market cap of $34,442.82 and $11,530.00 worth of Midas Miner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Midas Miner

Midas Miner’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2022. Midas Miner’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Midas Miner’s official website is www.midasminer.io. Midas Miner’s official Twitter account is @midasminer.

Buying and Selling Midas Miner

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Miner (MMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Midas Miner has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas Miner is 0.00011471 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.midasminer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas Miner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas Miner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas Miner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

