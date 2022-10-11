MilkyWay Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (MILKY)

MilkyWay (MILKY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, MilkyWay has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One MilkyWay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MilkyWay has a market capitalization of $8,695.08 and $22,023.00 worth of MilkyWay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MilkyWay Profile

MilkyWay’s launch date was June 30th, 2022. MilkyWay’s total supply is 254,162,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,071,533 tokens. The official website for MilkyWay is milkyway.exchange. MilkyWay’s official Twitter account is @milkywaydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MilkyWay

According to CryptoCompare, “MilkyWay (MILKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MilkyWay has a current supply of 254,162,913 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MilkyWay is 0.00016769 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $124.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkyway.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MilkyWay directly using US dollars.

