Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 17,290 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 908,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 32,612 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $148,058.48.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 197,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.