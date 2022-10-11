MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.65

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 14476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

