MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 652,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.77.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

