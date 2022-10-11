Mirova US LLC Takes $32.36 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,361,000. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.14% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SIVB stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.46. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,388. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.99 and a 200-day moving average of $437.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

