Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 286,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

