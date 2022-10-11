Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.2% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $13,197,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

