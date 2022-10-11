Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $635,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 728,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,224,968. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

