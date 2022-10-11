Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fintech Ecosystem Development comprises approximately 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,460. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

