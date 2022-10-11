MLOKY (MLOKY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20,860.66

MLOKY (MLOKY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MLOKY token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MLOKY has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. MLOKY has a total market capitalization of $20,860.66 and approximately $38,784.00 worth of MLOKY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MLOKY Token Profile

MLOKY’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,600,000 tokens. MLOKY’s official message board is www.instagram.com/lunachow.io. The Reddit community for MLOKY is https://reddit.com/r/LunaChow. The official website for MLOKY is lunachow.com/mloky/home. MLOKY’s official Twitter account is @lunachoww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MLOKY

According to CryptoCompare, “MLOKY (MLOKY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MLOKY has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MLOKY is 0.00018104 USD and is down -27.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,185.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunachow.com/mloky/home.”

