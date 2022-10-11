Monster Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MST)

Monster (MST) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Monster has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Monster token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monster has a total market cap of $51,507.03 and $17,512.00 worth of Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Monster

Monster’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. Monster’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Monster’s official Twitter account is @crypto_shuraba and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster’s official website is metaland.game.

Buying and Selling Monster

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster (MST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Monster has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monster is 0.05216909 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,445.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaland.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.