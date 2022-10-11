Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 50,469 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,903.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.3% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 95.8% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.