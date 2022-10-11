Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

