Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $193.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

