Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,437 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 62,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 27.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.64. 39,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

