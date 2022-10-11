Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.26. 32,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

