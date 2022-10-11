Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.26. 32,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.