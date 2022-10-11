Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 384 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

REGN traded up $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,827. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

