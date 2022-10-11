Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $7.42 on Tuesday, hitting $503.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,784. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.