Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $135.60

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 410296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.75).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £465.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,448.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider David W. Keens acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

