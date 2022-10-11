Moonscape 1-Day Volume Hits $29,044.00 (MSCP)

Moonscape (MSCP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Moonscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonscape has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonscape has a market capitalization of $203,581.23 and approximately $29,044.00 worth of Moonscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonscape Token Profile

Moonscape’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Moonscape’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,291,429 tokens. Moonscape’s official message board is medium.com/seascape-network/introducing-lighthouse-project-moonscape-f99cd976666d. Moonscape’s official Twitter account is @moonscapegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonscape is www.moonscapegame.com.

Moonscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonscape (MSCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonscape has a current supply of 1,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonscape is 0.00034961 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,116.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonscapegame.com.”

