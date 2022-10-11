MoonShine Price Down 54.1% This Week (Moon)

MoonShine (Moon) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, MoonShine has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One MoonShine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonShine has a total market capitalization of $2,387.01 and approximately $45,913.00 worth of MoonShine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonShine Profile

MoonShine’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. MoonShine’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. MoonShine’s official Twitter account is @moonshinebsc. The official website for MoonShine is www.moonshine.fund. The official message board for MoonShine is medium.com/@moonshinebsc. The Reddit community for MoonShine is https://reddit.com/r/moonshinebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MoonShine

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonShine (Moon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonShine has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonShine is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonshine.fund/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonShine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonShine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonShine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

