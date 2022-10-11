MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

MorphoSys Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $621.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

