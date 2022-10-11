Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.88. 363,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 409,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

