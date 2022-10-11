Movey Token (MOVEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,884.00

Movey Token (MOVEY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Movey Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Movey Token has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Movey Token has a total market cap of $102,341.05 and $52,884.00 worth of Movey Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Movey Token Profile

Movey Token’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2022. Movey Token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,233,808 tokens. The official website for Movey Token is movey.io. The official message board for Movey Token is t.me/moveyofficial. Movey Token’s official Twitter account is @moveyofficial.

Movey Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movey Token (MOVEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Movey Token has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Movey Token is 0.01410202 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $112.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://movey.io/.”

