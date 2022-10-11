National Bankshares Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.35.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.92. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

