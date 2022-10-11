Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

