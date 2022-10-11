Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases C$18,589.55 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,589.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,248.52.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer purchased 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

NVC opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The business had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

