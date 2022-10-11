Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 971.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

