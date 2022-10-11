New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 89,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,634,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

