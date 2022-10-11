Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 533000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.