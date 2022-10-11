NFTmall Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

NFTmall (GEM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, NFTmall has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One NFTmall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. NFTmall has a total market cap of $140,262.71 and $128.00 worth of NFTmall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTmall alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

NFTmall Token Profile

NFTmall is a token. It was first traded on June 7th, 2021. NFTmall’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,177 tokens. The Reddit community for NFTmall is https://reddit.com/r/nftmallofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTmall’s official message board is nftmall.medium.com. The official website for NFTmall is www.nftmall.io. NFTmall’s official Twitter account is @nftmall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTmall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTmall (GEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTmall has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTmall is 0.02745906 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $98.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftmall.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTmall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTmall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTmall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTmall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTmall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.