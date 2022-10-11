Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.82

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 431076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Nidec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

