NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.73) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 159.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NORMA Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NOEJ opened at €13.85 ($14.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. NORMA Group has a one year low of €13.15 ($13.42) and a one year high of €38.32 ($39.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

