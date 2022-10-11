North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

