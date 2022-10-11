North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. 30,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.