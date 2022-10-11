North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.93. 147,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

