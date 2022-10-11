North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,548 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 402,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

