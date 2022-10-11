Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.