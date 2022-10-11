Notable (NBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538,232.72

Notable (NBL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Notable has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Notable has a market cap of $538,232.72 and approximately $11,594.00 worth of Notable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notable token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Notable Token Profile

Notable was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Notable’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,634,011 tokens. Notable’s official Twitter account is @notablenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Notable is www.notablenft.app.

Buying and Selling Notable

According to CryptoCompare, “Notable (NBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Notable has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Notable is 0.01145869 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,184.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.notablenft.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notable using one of the exchanges listed above.

