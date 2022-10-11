Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 138,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

