NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 637,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,263. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

